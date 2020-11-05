St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute moves to distance learning

BUFFALO, N.Y (WIVB)–St Joseph’s Collegiate Institute is closing for two weeks because of COVID-19.

In a letter to parents, the district says two students have tested positive. They were last on campus Monday. The school is transitioning to distance learning as a precaution.

Students are expected to be back in class by November 16. Both schools are working with the Erie County Health Department on contact tracing.

