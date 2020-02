BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) WYRK has been taking part in the nationwide Country Cares for St. Jude Radiothon for the past three years.

They’ve raised more than $950,000 in Buffalo alone. This year they plan to push that grand total, well over $1,000,000 for the pediatric cancer center.

But they need some help from the City of Good Neighbors! To donate click here or call 1-800-

The radiothon runs through Friday (2/7) at 7 p.m.