St. Luke’s annual Christmas Food Giveaway helps hundreds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) Thousands in need now have food on their tables this holiday season, thanks to St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy and the generosity of Western New Yorkers.

Despite the snow and cold, many lined up this morning at 6 a.m. for the annual Christmas Food Giveway.

2400 families across our area receive 3 bags of food, helping them to make ends meet throughout the holiday season.

Canned goods, chicken, yams, vegetables and dessert for Christmas dinner are included — along with snacks and toiletries.

To donate or for more information, click here.