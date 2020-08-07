St. Mary’s High School looks to bring students back full-time

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Western New York Catholic High School is planning to open its doors five days a week this fall if the Governor decides to reopen schools.

Officials with St. Mary’s High School in Lancaster say it’s thanks to the small student body size. with a little more than 400 students and a school that can normally fit 800, they’re confident about bringing everyone back.

“With the large classes – large rooms, physical rooms – and a fairly small student body, it affords us the opportunities that maybe the larger districts don’t have,” said St. Mary’s Principal Keith Junick.

There will be separate entrances into the building based on grade, and each student will have their temperatures checked and logged every morning. Students must also wear masks at all times.

“We’re trying to basically take control from the minute they walk in the door with the temps, straight into first period,” Junick said. “No lingering at your locker, no hanging around in the cafeteria…straight into first period.”

The school has a new cleaning protocol in place as well, including hiring companies to “deep clean.”

Junick said they’re also still welcoming new students who may want to enroll into a school that will open full-time.

“Our goal from the beginning is to educate the best possible way we can and do as much in person, because that’s how we feel kids learn the best,” he said.

