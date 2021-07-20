Starpoint CSD: More than 100 completed AP exams are missing

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Starpoint Central School District says a box of more than 100 completed AP exams has gone missing.

A letter was sent to parents and guardians of students who took an AP Literature or AP U.S. History exam this past May.

On the Friday after both exams were administered, UPS picked them up. Although a total of five boxes were shipped by Starpoint in the same way over the six weeks of AP testing, that first box was the only one to not arrive at the College Board headquarters in New Jersey.

Earlier this month, College Board let the district know that the box never arrived, saying there was an issue with the shipment. College Board and Starpoint High School have begun an investigation through UPS to locate the exams.

Licata says that the district has been in contact with College Board and UPS “on a daily basis trying to resolve the situation.”

If the exams are found, they’ll be scored, but College Board told the district that they’re sending emails to students with options for what they can do. They can either retake the exam or get a refund.

Licata says the email will come from DocuSign, and that it’s important for students to respond as soon as they can.

If students take a replacement exam, but the originals are found, the higher score will be counted.

Parents or students with questions can contact Assistant Principal Michael Moran at mmoran@starpointcsd.org or (716) 210-2333.