Starpoint School Board expresses concern and opposition to planned 900 acre solar project

The controversial Bear Ridge Solar project that’s planned to cover several hundred acres in the Towns of Cambria and Pendleton is meeting some resistance from the Starpoint Central School District.



Public comment through NYS Department of Public Service http://documents.dps.ny.gov/public/Comments/PublicComments.aspx?MatterCaseNo=18-F-0338

The school board mailed a letter to Governor Andrew Cuomo taking a stand against the 900-acre industrial solar project.

“Our main concern was there’s the potential for loss revenue if that land could be developed for residential use,” said board president Michael Zimmerman.

The company, Cypress Creek Renewables released a statement saying they plan on making a payment of $10 million dollars instead of taxes. That’s to be divided up between both the towns of Cambria and Pendleton , the county and the school district.



For more information visit: https://ccrenew.com/projects/bearridge/documents/