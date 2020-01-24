‘Stars of the Ice’ is a live look at the NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis

Hockey’s best are in St. Louis beginning for the 65th NHL All-Star Game. The puck drops Saturday, January 26 at 7:00 p.m. at the Enterprise Center. But, the events surrounding the game started Thursday.

The weekend’s festivities include a free Green Day concert, a Fan Fair at Union Station, the NHL Alumni Game, the Mascot Showdown, and a 5k through the streets of downtown St. Louis.

The All-Star Weekend features a four-team, single-elimination tournament with teams representing the league’s four divisions (Metropolitan, Atlantic, Pacific, and Central). Each game will be played in a 3-on-3 format.

The first two games are Friday night at Enterprise Center, with the finals taking place Saturday evening.