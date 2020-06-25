Start time changed for Niagara Falls High School’s graduation vehicle procession on Saturday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Due to expected inclement weather, the start time for Saturday’s Niagara Falls High School senior graduation vehicle procession has been moved to 3 p.m.

The procession will start at Niagara Falls High School, 4455 Porter Road.

Seniors will use the Pine Avenue entrance to the school and drive to the bus loop area, where they will pick up their diplomas, take a photo, and drive back out.

The playing of “Pomp and Circumstance” will signal the start of the procession.

Earlier in the day, there will be speeches from Superintendent Mark Laurrie, Board of Education President James Cancemi, and Valedictory Speeches by Molly Chiarella and Felicity Tiberi.

The speeches will broadcast live on 11 a.m. Saturday on Spectrum – Channel 1302, Our Schools Channel at osc.vievit, and YouTube Channel: Rich Meranto.