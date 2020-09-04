“Start Up Fillmore” competition looks to add local, seasonal vendors to Broadway Market

(WIVB) – The City of Buffalo is taking steps to bring new businesses to the Broadway Market.

Fillmore District Councilman Mitch Nowakowski and market leaders announced the “Start Up Fillmore” competition on Friday.

The program aims to bring three new businesses to the market as seasonal vendors.

All residents within a mile of the market can apply.

To request an application or learn more, contact Kathy Peterson at ktpeterson@city-buffalo.com or (716)893-0705 or Councilmember Nowakowski at (716) 851-4138.