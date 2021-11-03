Starting today — Local kids get vacinated against the coronavirus

The CDC authorized a low dose of the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine this week for kids ages 5 to 11. This broadens the vaccine availability to kids to most kids and teens ages 5 to 18.

“Right now, we have 900 doses on hand,” said Dr. Steven Lana of Delaware Pediatrics. “It’s been weeks, now, that people have been calling and asking to be put on a waiting list. We have a lot of eager parents waiting for vaccinations to be made available for their children.”

Joyce Zmuda is a mom and a pediatrician. She brought her 10 year old twins in for their covid vaccine after school today.

“It is a relief. We have been eagerly awaiting this covid-19 vaccine, trying to be very patient, and the day is finally here,” said Zmuda.

Not all parents are on board with the vaccine.

“I have a 4, 6, and 16 year old. The babies are definitely not getting vaccinated and my oldest is not vaccinated even though she’s been eligible for a significant amount of time,” said Erin Popek West Seneca mom. “It’s just not something that we’re interested in signing up for at this time.”

According to the CDC, hospitalizations among kids are on the rise and have increased “five-fold” during the delta variant rise.

“This is not a benign viral infection for children, yes it’s less dangerous for children than it is for adults, but it is still a significant risk to children that is preventable,” said Lana. “The vaccine is as safe as it possibly can be. We have to remember that it’s not just the children that we are protecting, but it’s the family unit, it’s the community, it’s the school, it’s the city, it’s the town.”