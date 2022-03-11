ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As gas prices soar, calls to suspend or cap the gas tax continues from lawmakers at both the state and federal levels.

According to AAA the average price of gas in New York State is about $4.47 a gallon. That’s 14 cents higher than the national average of $4.33. As prices continue to climb, some state lawmakers are calling for New York’s 48 cents per gallon gas tax to be suspended until September.

“If you had a 20 gallon tank in your vehicle, you’d be saving about $10 on average with taking away the gas tax,” explained Republican Senator, Daphne Jordan. “So, whether you put that back in your pocket for other use or it can buy you another 2 gallons of gas if you think of it that way.”

However, Democratic Senator John Mannion is advocating for a gas tax cap of 25 cents per gallon.

” At $3.09 we stop collecting tax,” said Mannion. “The state still gets their revenue, people get some relief, and again, would it be preferred to go be on that? I’m willing to have that conversation. But right now what I think we can get over the line is exactly this.”

Governor Kathy Hochul’s spokesperson said she is exploring all options to help New Yorkers with the rising cost of gas. At the federal level, Democratic Congressman Paul Tonko, said he too is open to exploring all options for lowering costs in the short term. Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney sharing her opinion as well with Capitol Correspondent, Jamie DeLine.

“Decreasing the federal tax could definitely help consumers in the short term, which I would support,” stated Tenney. “But in the long term, you’re going to have to make up for that deficit and we have the answer looking right at us. It’s independence when it comes to energy and we’re just not taking that road.”