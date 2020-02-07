State and local leaders push for lottery gaming funding restoration in Cuomo’s budget

State and local leaders are taking the next steps to make the Town of Hamburg and Erie County don’t lose thousands of dollars in video lottery terminal funding.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has proposed cutting the video lottery terminal funding from several municipalities in his proposed state budget. The Town of Hamburg could lose $865,000 and Erie county will lose about 300,000 — if the video lottery terminal funding is cut.



“In order to offset the loss of over 800,000 they would have to raise taxes by 10 percent,” said Sean Ryan, New York State Assembly D- 149. “ So, we know we have fiscal problems in New York State. We’re endeavoring to put a deal together to make sure our state’s budget is balanced, but we’re not going to do it on the backs of small towns like Hamburg and we’re not going to do it on the backs of Erie County.”



If it doesn’t work and the funding is cut, then the worst case scenario is …

“We’re going to have severe impacts may june july the summer of 2020, not to mention having to deal with drafting a budget for 2021 without $865,000 our second largest revenue stream,” said Jim Shaw Hamburg Town Supervisor. “So, we’ll have to make some immediate and some unanticipated cuts in our operations.”



The Erie County Legislature passed a resolution this week opposing the elimination of VLT funding, copies of the resolution were sent to the governor.