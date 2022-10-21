BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday $30.1 million in funding that will go towards beautifying and improving greenways along the Niagara River.

“Western New York is home to world-class parks and trails that showcase the natural beauty and recreational opportunities that our state has to offer,” Hochul said. “I’m proud to celebrate this important milestone for this financial commitment in Buffalo and Erie County, which supports local initiatives and community driven projects that will improve and beautify the region — and my hometown — for future generations of New Yorkers.”

The funding will be used to preserve, enhance and develop a number of resources along the Niagara River Greenway, a stretch that encompasses a 237-square-mile area within Erie and Niagara counties. Enhancing parkland and improving trail network access will be among the key goals of the project.

The financial commitments were made by the New York Power Authority over a 15-year period as part of the settlement agreement relating to the 50-year Niagara Power Project federal license from 2007.

Over the course of the 50-year agreement, the Power Authority will provide in excess of $1 billion to Western New York.