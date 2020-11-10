State approves major improvement plan for Buffalo’s Outer Harbor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo’s Outer Harbor is set to receive a major makeover.

The state approved a new $150 million improvement plan on Monday- it will be completed in phases over the next 20 years.

The plan calls for more open spaces, more access to the water, and the creation of an aquatic habitat.

Congressman Brian Higgins said that during the first five years of the project, almost $50 million will be spent at the Outer Harbor for more public access opportunities, from Wilkeson Pointe all along the Outer Harbor.

The state says construction could begin as soon as next year.