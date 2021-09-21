State Assembly Speaker: Report on Cuomo should be out “sooner than later”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Four weeks after Andrew Cuomo stepped down as governor, New Yorkers are still waiting for a report from state lawmakers, who were considering impeachment.

State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie said that report should be out “sooner, rather than later.”

Speaking in buffalo Tuesday, Heastie said he knows the assembly judiciary committee is about to end its investigation and he would like to see those findings himself.



“Any kind of evidence or just showing it’s just I’m just anxious to see what they, what they found, so, I’m not looking forward to seeing anything, it’s you know what did the facts show on the different topics that we investigated,” Heastie said.

Back in August, Speaker Heastie announced the assembly judiciary committee’s work would be suspended, because Cuomo had announced his resignation.