State awards $10 million for revitalization projects in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Downtown Lockport will get a new look soon thanks to $10 million from the state. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul stopped by Lockport Friday to announce the news.

The $10 million is targeted towards neighborhoods to bring back individual buildings and streets-capes and to make it a more walk-able community. There are 10 different projects this will fund, including redeveloping several historic areas.

Lockport beat out other western New York communities for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative award. Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul, who represented Lockport as a member of Congress, made the announcement Friday. The 10 million dollars will rehabilitate and redevelop several iconic and historic areas including the Erie Canal, F&M building and Harrison Place.

Hochul says these projects are a game changer for Lockport, an area she says has been overlooked for a long time.

“When these are all done, you can have a more walkable, bikeable community it lends to a better quality of life here but also investments to celebrate the Erie Canal, one of the great jewels of this area,” said Hochul.

One of the projects include creating a monument on the steps of the Erie Canal to celebrate canal life in Lockport’s history.



This money will also go towards establishing a grant program for the redevelopment, rehabilitation, or historic preservation of vacant or underutilized properties in the area.

Hochul says people will start to see a physical transformation in downtown Lockport in a short time.