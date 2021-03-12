State Comptroller adds call for Cuomo to resign

MANHASSET, NEW YORK – MAY 06: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a Coronavirus Briefing At Northwell Feinstein Institute For Medical Research on May 06, 2020 in Manhasset, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli on Friday joined a growing list of elected officials calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign amid a sexual harassment scandal.

“These allegations are extremely disturbing and are impairing Governor Cuomo’s ability to lead, as our state struggles through a crisis and must make critical budget decisions,” DiNapoli tweeted. “It is time for him to step down.”

Cuomo reaffirmed earlier Friday his stance that he will not resign, in part because of the work that needs to be done on the state budget.

“I made a promise to the people of this state and I have a job to do,” Cuomo said. “I’ve been doing it for 11 years, and this is probably the most critical time in this state’s history. Everything that I have learned in the federal government, as attorney general, as governor, I am bringing to the table at this moment. We have a budget due in two weeks for a state that is in fiscal crisis. It will be the most difficult budget we have done.”