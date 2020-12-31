State, county, and local police will conduct New Year’s Eve DWI patrols

(WIVB) – There won’t be as much going on as usual this New Year’s Eve- but state, county, and local police will be enforcing DWI law.

According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz’ office, 1,460 drivers have been arrested for impaired driving in the county through Dec. 20 this year.

“Arrests have been lower in 2020 due to the closing of typical venues where drinking occurs, but local law enforcement remain vigilant and emphasize that impaired driving remains a traffic safety priority,” a statement from his office says.

Drivers are encouraged to find programs for safe and low-cost alternatives to driving after drinking. You can download New York’s “Have a Plan” app for more information.