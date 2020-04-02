State courts in Western New York moving to virtual proceedings

(WIVB) -To help curb the spread of COVID-19, all essential state court hearings in Western New York will take place via Skype.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said this has been in place for about a week. Assistant district attorneys are using a computer to call into their hearings.

If defendants are in custody, they’re calling in from a cell block. Their attorneys can dial in from anywhere.

There are normally 200 people in the DA’s office on any given day, but these days, there are only 10 or 15.

These essential virtual court hearings are being done to minimize courthouse traffic and contain the spread of the virus.

Flynn says arraignments in general have been much less frequent than normal.

“For the most part, it’s arraignments and bail applications to be honest with you, the arraignments are way down,” Flynn said. “No one is getting arrested. That’s a good thing about this whole coronavirus impact on society. People are staying in and they’re not going out and committing crimes.”

Flynn noted there are some types of cases they’re still seeing, like domestic violence and gun crimes- but across the board, crime is down.

Western New York’s other counties will begin virtual hearings for essential cases on Monday.

All non-essential cases were postponed on March 17 until further notice.