BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday, Buffalo residents learned that the project to overhaul the Kensington Expressway will be much larger than previously believed.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that the project along Route 33 is being advanced. Now, it will be turned into a six-land tunnel between Dodge and Sidney Streets, with public green space at street level. In addition, it will extend 600 feet farther than originally planned.

The tunnel would replace existing bridges at East Ferry Street, East Utica Street, Northampton Street, Dodge Street and Best Street. Tunnel ventilation and a potential air treatment system to treat exhaust would also be included.

Courtesy of New York State Department of Transportation

Courtesy of New York State Department of Transportation

Courtesy of New York State Department of Transportation

Courtesy of New York State Department of Transportation

Courtesy of New York State Department of Transportation

“That’s exactly the dilemma that we have here, how do we keep traffic moving while working to reunite an entire community that has literally been split in two for generation,” said Marie Therese Dominguez, the state DOT commissioner.

The timeline of the project will stay the same, with construction expected to start in late 2024.