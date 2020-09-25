State enforcement of nursing homes strikes four in WNY area

Humboldt House Rehab and Nursing Center in Buffalo was hit with the largest fine at $50,000.

Several nursing homes in Western New York have been fined by the state for various violations during the Covid-19 era, including for lacking infectious control plans.

State Health Department spokeswoman Jill Montag said that since March 1, the agency conducted 1,882 onsite infection control surveys, with at least one visit to every nursing home and adult care facility in New York State. There are more than 600 such facilities across the state.

“We have issued 95 citations to 77 nursing homes,” she said.

“To date, we have levied a total of $328,000 in fines to 23 facilities. This only represents a portion of the total number of cases for which we are actively pursuing fines. The Department will continue to hold providers who violate regulations accountable for their actions.”

The inspection reports for some of the facilities can be found on the state health depaprtment website:

The Villages at Orleans Health and Rehab Center $20,000

Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation $24,000

Creekview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center $16,000

Humboldt House Rehab and Nursing Center $50,000

The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Barnwell $22,000

Buffalo Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation $22,000

Northern Manhattan Rehabilitation and Nursing $4,000

Garden Care Center $14,000

Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing $6,000

Cliffside Rehabilitation and Residential Health Care Center $12,000

Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center $4,000

Queens-Nassau Nursing Home $14,000

Our Lady of Consolation Nursing and Rehab Care Center $10,000

Fulton Commons Care Center $6,000

Coler Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center $30,000

Morningside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center $6,000

Rutland Nursing Home $8,000

New Gouverneur Hospital, SNF $28,000

Cuba Memorial Hospital, SNF $2,000

Island Nursing and Rehabilitation Center $6,000

Comprehensive Nursing and Rehab Center at Williamsville $14,000

Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center $8,000

Massapequa Center Rehabilitation and Nursing $2,000

Comprehensive Nursing and Rehab Center at Williamsville was fined for not establishing an infection prevention and control program, among other violations, according to the state inspection report.

The Villages at Orleans Health and Rehab Center was found to be sending employees into both Covid-19 patient rooms and non-Covid patient rooms and lacked infection prevention and control plans, according to its inspection report.

Buffalo Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Buffalo was hit with a quality of care violation.

“The facility did not ensure that each resident received treatment and care based on the comprehensive assessment of the resident that is in accordance with professional standards of practice… Specifically, there was a delay in obtaining a urine sample per the physician orders,” the inspection report stated.

Humboldt House Rehab and Nursing Center was fined for not establishing and maintaining an infectious control and prevention program, among other citations.

“Specifically, facility staff entered and exited the rooms of residents diagnosed with [REDACTED]. The CNAs (certified nursing assistant) did not remove their gowns or gloves after exiting the rooms of residents on Contact and Droplet Precautions and did not complete appropriate hand hygiene,” the inspection report states.

“CNA’s were unable to identify residents that were on Contact and Droplet Precautions for COVID-19. This was a pattern of no actual harm that is immediate jeopardy to resident health and safety. Additionally, Resident #1 a person under investigation for COVID-19 was not placed on Contact and Droplet precautions per the facility’s process and staff were observed not wearing facemasks appropriately in resident care areas.”