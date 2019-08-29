State law decriminalizing marijuana took effect this week

Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the bill to decriminalize marijuana into law about a month ago.

It just went into effect yesterday and now that expungement process for low-level marijuana offenses begins.

Governor Cuomo released a statement saying in part,”by giving people a chance to have their records expunged including those who have been unjustly impacted based on their race or ethnicity — we are giving new yorkers the chance to live a better, more productive life.”

According to the law now, if a person has two ounces or less of marijuana, they won’t be charged a misdemeanor.

Instead, they’ll receive a noncriminal violation, much like a parking ticket.

Just last month Erie County District Attorney John Flynn encouraged people to contact his office.

Cuomo says this law is long overdue.

He calls it a step forward in the effort to fix the discriminatory criminal justice process.

Those convicted in the past can call Flynn’s office.

Current and incoming cases for those accused of possessing smaller marijuana amounts will be reduced to noncriminal violations.