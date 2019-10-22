State law increases benefits to widows and widowers of police and firefighters killed in line of duty

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo addresses a regional summit of governors on public health issues around cannabis and vaping, Thursday Oct. 17, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–New state law will increase accidental death benefits for spouses and children of police officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty.

Governor Cuomo signed legislation on Tuesday. The law will increase the cost of living benefits by 3% for the spouse or children under the age of 18.

According to the governor’s office, if the child is a student, it extends to under the age of 23.

“Police and firefighters who lose their lives in the line of duty are mothers, fathers, husbands, and wives – and the family members they leave behind must be properly cared for,” Governor Cuomo said. “With this measure, we continue to honor these brave first responders and better help ensure their families get the support and the benefits they deserve.”