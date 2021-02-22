State legislature reconvenes in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – State lawmakers returned to Albany Monday for the first time since the initial report from the Times-Union that the FBI and federal prosecutors in Brooklyn are investigating Governor Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus task force and its handling of nursing homes.

Republicans in the Senate failed in an attempt to force a vote to repeal Cuomo’s emergency executive powers.

“Those should be rescinded because the legislature was elected to do a job that it really wasn’t and hasn’t been doing,” said Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt.

Meanwhile, Democratic Speaker of the Assembly Carl Heastie said members of his caucus spent six hours Monday meeting to determine their next steps.

During a COVID-19 press briefing, Cuomo said his office has complied with the DOJ inquiry and will continue to do so.