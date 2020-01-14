State money being used to protect people in and around NYC following recent anti-Semitic attacks

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Hundreds of thousands of dollars in state money is being used to protect people in and around New York City following recent anti-Semitic attacks.

Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement today.

He says close to $700,000 will be used for license plate readers.

The high-speed cameras can capture time-stamped images of license plates.

Those were used to track down the man accused of carrying out the attack in December on a Monsey Rabbi’s home.

The suspect pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges today.

“It was the most egregious, the most violent, the most damaging. But we have seen scores of anti-Semitic activity all throughout this state, as recently as this past weekend. We’ve seen acts of violence and anti-Semitic activity all across this nation,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo is also calling for domestic terrorism law.

It would prosecute people who commit terrorist acts that target people based on race and religion.