State of Emergency for City of Buffalo extended to June 15

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has extended the State of Emergency for the City of Buffalo to June 15.

The mayor first declared a State of Emergency for the city on March 15 and renewed it on April 15.

The emergency declaration allows the city to access federal and state resources, grants city departments greater flexibility as they respond to residents’ needs and continues efforts to maintain public health and safety.

“The unprecedented nature of this constantly-evolving pandemic has continued to have an impact on our City, but my Administration is committed to meeting these new challenges in the creative and effective manner it has been since the beginning,” Mayor Brown said in a statement. “I continue to ask residents to wear masks whenever they are out of their homes and maintain physical distancing as we all do our part to end community spread of this deadly virus and put us on a path to phased-in reopening. We must stay together to remain Buffalo strong.”