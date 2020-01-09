State of the State: Banning Single-Use Plastics

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 19: A styrofoam take-out container is viewed in a trash can on December 19, 2013 in New York City. New York’s City Council will vote Thursday on a bill that would see expanded polystyrene (EPS), or styrofoam, either banned or added to the city’s curbside recycling program. The current version of the bill would give the city’s sanitation commissioner until Jan. 1, 2015 to decide whether plastic foam is recyclable. The proposed ban has been met with resistance from the American Chemistry Council and Dart Container among other groups. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As part of the 2020 State of the State, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his proposal for a ban on Single-Use Styrofoam Food Containers.

In this state-wide ban, polystyrene, commonly known as Styrofoam would be banned from service in all types of food service establishments. This includes, restaurants, caterers, food trucks, retail food stores, delis and grocery stores.

The proposal also bans polystyrene packaging materials, also known as packing peanuts.

The bans would take effect January of 2022.

In addition to the bans the proposed legislation gave the New York DEC the power to review and take action to limit or ban other packaging material if it’s found to have an impact on the environment.