State Park Police officer who rescued a man from Niagara Falls honored as a local hero

State Park Police Major Clyde Doty was in the right place at the right time. In early November last year, Doty waded into the rapids of the Niagara River and saved a man’s life.

Doty was recognized by the 100 Club of Buffalo during their annual Hero Awards event.

“It’s nice to be recognized, that’s for certain, and I appreciate it. I’ve said it in the past and I’ll continue to say it, to be called a hero I kinda don’t like that. It’s what you can do at the moment when something needs to be done, that’s just what you do,” said Doty. “As police officers and first responders that’s what we all do.”

The day after the rescue, he got an unexpected phone call.



“The best part of the whole thing, that I really enjoyed was the next day his sister had called me and her and I had a conversation,” he said. “I’m glad he’s doing well today, but that conversation with her was the most gratifying.”