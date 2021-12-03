State Police arrest 183 impaired drivers over Thanksgiving holiday



ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Police announced Friday that they issued 12,975 tickets and arrested 183 drivers for DWI during the 2021 special Thanksgiving traffic enforcement period, from Wednesday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 28.

Of the tickets, 4,609 were for speeding, 1,526 for seatbelt violations, 440 for distracted driving and 119 for disobeying the Move Over Law. Additionally, 1,041 vehicle crashes were investigated, including one fatal crash. The campaign was funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

Western New York accounted for 333 speeding tickets, 163 seatbelt violations and 12 distracted driving violations, with a total of 1,139 tickets and 12 DWI arrests.

During the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday enforcement campaign, State Police issued 13,887 total tickets with 155 DWI arrests.