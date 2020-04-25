State police: Buffalo man charged with murder in Allegany County had been dismembering body when police arrived

ALLEN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man is facing murder charges after state police say he was in the process of dismembering the victim’s body when they arrived on the scene in Allegany County.

Philip M. Farren, 52, is charged with second degree murder and first degree manslaughter.

State police responded to Holdridge Road in the town of Allen on Friday afternoon for a check the welfare call. Troopers who arrived at the residence interviewed Farren, who said there was an attempt to locate the person in the area.

Troopers reconnected with the original caller, and additional information was given.

According to police reports, when they investigated further with Farren, he then made admissions. An investigation revealed that Farren had shot and killed the victim earlier in the week and was in the process of dismembering the victim’s body when police arrived on scene.

The body was taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office for cause of death and ID.

Farren was arraigned via Skype and remanded to the Allegany County Jail with no bail. The investigation is ongoing.

The NYSP Forensic Identification Unit, Under Water Recovery Team and the Allegany County District Attorney’s Office assisted in this investigation.

This is still an ongoing criminal investigation.