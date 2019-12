TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police say a pedestrian was killed in the Town of Niagara early Saturday morning.

Police say the individual was a victim of a hit-and-run on Lockport Road between Military Road and Norman Street.

Troop A- DETOUR- Lockport Road between Military Rd and Norman St, town of Niagara due to a fatal pedestrian hit and run. Anyone with information can contact NYSP at 585-344-6200 — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) December 21, 2019

Anyone with information is being asked to contact New York State Police at (585) 344-6200.