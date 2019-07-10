State police searching for man accused of vehicle larcenies in 4 counties

EAGLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police are trying to find an Angelica man who is accused of a series of crimes across a number of counties.

Police say there was a collision and a pursuit as they tried to apprehend 31-year-old Edward Bancroft.

Bancroft is suspected of committing a number of vehicle larcenies in Wyoming, Livingston, Steuben and Allegany counties.

According to officers, he’s also accused of an arson in Allegany County.

As police were chasing him, Bancroft fled into a wooded area in the Town of Eagle.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call State police at (585) 344-6200.