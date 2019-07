NEW YORK (WIVB)– With the Fourth of July approaching, you can expect more officers out patrolling the road.

State Police say they’re cracking down on DWI’s and other traffic violations.

Sobriety checkpoints will be stationed throughout the state starting tomorrow.

Last year, more than 10,000 people received traffic tickets and more than 200 people were arrested for driving while intoxicated.

You’ll see increased patrols on the streets through next Friday.