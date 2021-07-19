State Police: Tonawanda man charged with obstruction of breathing after road rage incident on I-190 led to a physical altercation

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Tonawanda man is facing a charge after State Police say he was involved in a physical altercation with another driver on the shoulder of I-190 on Friday.

Paul J. Britzzalaro, 56, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation. According to state police reports, he was traveling north on I-190 around 11 a.m. Friday when he was involved in a road rage incident with the driver of another vehicle.

After several miles, both vehicles pulled over, at which point an altercation happened.

Britzzalaro is accused of putting the other driver into a choke hold before leaving the scene and continuing on I-190.

Troopers were able to contact him and he who voluntarily responded to state police barracks.

He was issued an appearance ticket for the end of the month.