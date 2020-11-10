State police warning of “grandparent scam”

(WIVB) – State police say a scam call targeting grandparents is back- and they want to make sure you don’t become a victim.

Troopers say some of the fraudsters are claiming to be a relative with an illness, or who was just arrested- and that the scammers will push for you to help without trying to contact anyone else first.

Others claim to be law enforcement officials, claiming that your loved one is under arrest and demanding bail money.

Police want people to know that they don’t call family members asking for bail money.