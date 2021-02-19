State pop-up COVID vaccination centers to help Erie County Residents who can’t travel

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – The high demand and low supply of COVID-19 vaccines is forcing people to travel hours out of Erie County for their appointment, but there will soon be relief for residents where travel isn’t an option.

“Not everyone has transportation, not everyone has the luxury of being able to drive two or three hours away to get a vaccination,” said Candace Moppins, who’s the executive director of the Delavan Grider Community Center.

On March 3rd the center will become a pop up vaccination clinic run by the state. The goal is that people who live close to the center can get their vaccination.

“Here we’re centrally located and there’s a bus stop that lets you off right across the street,” Moppins said.

Moppins said the center is already answering phone calls and taking the names and numbers of anyone interested in getting their vaccine. Appointments will be scheduled starting Wednesday.

There’s another pop up site opening this Sunday at the Native American Community Services of Erie and Niagara County, which is located on Grant street.