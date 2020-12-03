State Prisons: State correction officer’s union calling for more restrictions on visitation in state prisons, because of Covid-19

As Covid19 rates continue to trend high in Western New York and across the state corrections officers who work in the state’s prisons are increasingly worried about the impact it will have on their staff and residents.

DeBurgonmaster is with the Western Region of NYSCOPBA, he says overall, in the western region there have been 274 officers who have tested positive during the pandemic along with more than 100 inmates.

The New York State Department of Corrections has a screening process that includes a temperature check for staff and visitors, and masks. They also no longer allow hugs at the beginning or end of visit.

The department of corrections says visitation has been suspended at just a few sites, including Elmira and Greene.

“The problem is, again, there is no way for us to monitor. I can’t tell you if someone is coming from a red zone, an orange zone, a yellow zone, and quite frankly they can lie straight to our face,” he said. “There is no restriction for traveling right now from one zone to any zone in order to visit.”

Visitation rooms are also a concern, even though DeBurgonmaster says, there’s social distancing and a capacity requirement.

“We’ve had some visit rooms where they’ve gone up to the administration and said we’re over the 50 person max in our visit room,” said DeBurgonmaster. “The bottom line is you had more than 50 people. Same thing with Thanksgiving we had numerous people coming in for visiting, more than ten were in those visit rooms, yet the governor doesn’t want more than ten at a home function.”

The State Department of Corrections issued the following statement:

Every facet of the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak has been guided by facts, scientific data, and the guidance of public health experts at NYS DOH and the CDC, and the work of DOCCS to protect the safety of New York’s corrections staff and incarcerated population is no different. DOCCS adheres to the DOH guidance issued on visitation in congregate settings which requires visits to be temporarily suspended if the facility is located in a red zone, and in an orange zone where 1 incarcerated individual or employee has tested positive in the last 14 days.