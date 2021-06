(WIVB) – After requesting the data for months, the state has finally released employment numbers at the Tesla plant in Buffalo.

The plant recently reported that it has 1,058 employees as of the end of May.

That’s still about 400 employees short of the state-issued goal it must reach by Dec. 31.

If Tesla misses the hiring goal, the state can impose a fine of over $41 million.

The Riverbend plant was built and equipped with more than three-quarters of a billion dollars in taxpayer money.