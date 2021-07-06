State Sen. Robert Ortt weighs in on Gov. Cuomo’s state of emergency for gun violence

(WIVB) – After Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency Tuesday due to the rise in gun violence across the state, Republicans in the state legislature are sharing their opinions on the executive order.

Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt says the crisis in cities directly correlates with the passage of bail and other criminal justice reforms.

“Days after finally relinquishing his emergency powers, the Governor has declared another emergency. The crisis in cities across our state today directly correlates with the passage of the disastrous bail and other criminal justice “reforms,” an out-of-control Parole Board that has released countless murderers and other dangerous criminals, and calls by democrats to defund our police,” Ortt said in a Tuesday statement.