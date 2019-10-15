State sues International Joint Committee over handling of Lake Ontario flooding

New York State has taken one more step in its fight against the International Joint Commission’s handling of flooding on Lake Ontario.

The Department of Conservation has filed a lawsuit against the IJC, stating it must answer for the lack of response and help to residents and businesses along the lakeshore.

The state says the IJC is to blame for the millions of dollars in damage caused by the 2017 and 2019 floods.

“Litigation is the last resort,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY). “It comes from frustration, it comes from the lack of responsiveness from the IJC, it comes from their clear negligence.”

In the lawsuit, the DEC says the IJC was “sluggish” in its flood response, and that the flood prevention plans put in place did nothing to stop the lake’s rising water levels from hurting businesses and homeowners.

The state is now also accepting applications for its flood relief recovery program. Residents impacted by this past year’s flooding can apply until the end of Oct.

News 4 has reached out to the IJC for a statement on this lawsuit, we have not heard back at this time.