State Supreme Court reinstates suspended principal’s petition to be reinstated at McKinley High School

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The State Supreme Court’s Appellate Division reinstated Crystal Boling-Barton’s petition to be reinstated as principal of McKinley High School.

Boling-Barton was suspended with pay two years ago, but the principal’s union, which Boling-Barton is president of, says it was improperly done.

State education law requires that a suspension has to be ratified by the school district’s Board of Education at their next meeting, which didn’t happen.

Boling-Barton was placed on administrative leave back in 2017 after allegations of discrimination involving students in the LGBTQ community.

A civil liberties group filed a lawsuit claiming the Buffalo Public Schools are doing nothing to stop it.

The New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) says students at McKinley High School had been trying to set up a gay-straight alliance for years, but were blocked.

They claimed the school has a history of homophobic policies.

“It’s just really sad that you know, in 2017, it’s just sad that we are still facing these issues nowadays,” McKinley High School student Byshop Elliott said during that year. “It’s definitely a tear-jerker.”