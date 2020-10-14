State threatens to withhold funding for COVID enforcement failures

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a warning Wednesday that the state will withhold funding from local governments if they don’t enforce public health laws.
That includes leaving schools open and allowing religious institutions to hold services.
The governor says it’s a step he doesn’t want to take.
“Budgets are tough all across the board. I don’t know how else to get them to actually do the enforcement that they need to do.”
The governor is also threatening to withhold funding from schools directly, and serving them with a notice, demanding they close.
