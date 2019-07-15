State Trooper involved in serious crash on the I-90

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– UPDATE: State Police say all westbound lanes are now open.

Traffic delays still exist and the accident remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL: State Police say they are currently investigating a serious personal injury accident on the westbound I-90 between the Irving/Silver Creek and Dunkirk/Fredonia exits.

The accident involved a trooper car and a vehicle with five people in it.

Both westbound lanes are blocked, and all westbound traffic is being diverted at the Silver Creek exit to allow two helicopters to land. Traffic is currently backed up for three miles.

Police ask drivers to seek an alternative route.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.