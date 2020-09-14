State trooper pleads guilty to personal spending with state funds

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Retired state trooper Jason Mattice, 45, of Warnerville pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct on Monday for spending thousands on unauthorized items like groceries and alcohol using a state credit card.

Mattice, a 20-year veteran trooper, admitted to misusing his state-issued credit card—intended only for work-related travel expenses—to buy $2,908.73 in goods between July 2017 and December 2019.

Mattice admitted to making the purchases even though he knew they were unauthorized. He has already repaid the full amount and retired.

The New York State Police and New York’s Inspector General Letizia Tagliafierro announced the guilty plea on Monday. “State employees are entrusted to utilize state-issued credit cards only for approved purchases necessary to fulfill their public duties,” said Tagliafierro. “This individual instead chose to abuse that trust and made personal purchases with taxpayer funds and is now being held accountable for his actions.”