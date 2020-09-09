State Trooper run over during protest suing City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y.(WIVB) Ron Ensminger, the New York State Trooper who was run over by a vehicle during a protest in June has filed a lawsuit against the City of Buffalo.

In the lawsuit, Ensminger’s attorney Thomas J. Grillo Jr said the claim is for “negligent, careless and reckless acts or omissions of the Defendant, its police officers, agents, servants and/or employees.

appointees, designees, departments and divisions thereof, in failing to follow Buffalo

Police Department policy, practice, and procedure in its response to civil unrest on the evening of

June 1.”

Ensminger, who has been on the force for 19 years, was seriously injured when the car drove through a line of officers at a protest on Bailey Avenue. He suffered a broken pelvis and had to endure multiple surgeries.

30-year-old Deyanna Davis was charged with Aggravated Assault as the driver of that vehicle.Two men who were in the SUV with her were charged with possession of a stolen gun.

