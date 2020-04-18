1  of  3
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo orders private labs to coordinate with NYS to increase COVID-19 testing See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 322 active closings. Click for more details.

State will allow private golf courses to admit golfers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) – Although golf courses are still considered non-essential businesses under NY PAUSE orders, Gov. Andrew Cuomo clarified Saturday that private golf courses may allow golfers.

The language was amended to read that private operators can permit golfers access to the property “so long as there are no gatherings of any kind and appropriate social distancing of six feet between individuals is strictly abided”.

The use of boat launches and marinas for recreational boats is still not considered essential.

You can find a full list of NY PAUSE orders here.

Kaley Lynch is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss