A year later police remember trooper killed while on duty

It has now been one year since a New York State Trooper was killed while on duty in the Elmira area.

Nicholas Clark was shot while responding to a domestic incident.

Clark was an Alfred University alumnus and spent most of his life in the twin tiers of New York State.

He is remembered for his service, great attitude, and commitment to law enforcement.

“I think I’ll remember most that nick was just an all around great guy. I’ve met a lot of people that knew nick in the last few days that I didn’t know before this and I haven’t heard a single person say anything bad about him,” Richard Allen with the New York State Police said.

His memory is being kept alive. In May, the annual Steuben County law enforcement memorial service erected a plaque with his name in his honor.