Lawmakers in Albany to vote on whether to ban flavored e-cigs and tobacco products

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)– While Albany County officials argue this legislation would prevent young people from smoking, some people aren’t convinced.

The legislation is known as local law “e” and notes that every year nearly 480,000 people die prematurely from smoking-related diseases in the U.S.

According to the legislation, more than 80% of young people who have used a tobacco product say the first one they tried was flavored.

The American Heart Association is in favor of the ban but not the New York Association of Convenience Stores.

They say it’s illegal for minors to buy products affected by it anyway.

Jim Calvin, of the New York Association of Convenience Stores, says it’ll be a larger loss to the county.

“Albany County stores that sell those products will lose that business both the tobacco and ancillary sales and in the process, Albany county will lose sales tax revenue on those purchases,” Calvin said.

If the ban is passed, Calvin says it will be easy for adults to have access to flavored tobacco products by crossing county lines.

Just last week San Fransico became the first city in the U.S. to pass a ban on all E-cigarette products.