NEW YORK (WIVB)– For the first time since the end of New York’s legislative session, we’re hearing from lawmakers about a push to change gambling laws.

You might remember back in 2017, the state outlawed bingo for anyone younger than 18-years-old as it is considered a form of gambling.

This year, a push to undo that law stalled in the state assembly.

State senator Tim Kennedy who pushed for the repeal calls bingo a family tradition. Assemblyman Sean Ryan also favors repeal.