NY man arrested for trafficking live sharks

LAGRANGEVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Dutchess County man pleaded guilty to illegally trafficking live sharks out of his basement.

Joshua Seguine, 38, of LaGrangeville, kept seven sandbar sharks in an 18-foot pool in his basement. The sharks were up to four feet long.

Department of Environmental Conservation investigators found Seguine was selling the sharks online under the name Aquatic Apex Life.

Sandbar sharks are a protected species. They were rescued form the basement pool and taken to the New York Aquarium on Coney Island.